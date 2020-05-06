It’s not just a food delivery... it’s a Marks and Spencer food delivery, now the shop has arrived on Deliveroo

Missing your Percy Pig fix? You can now get the curly-tailed wonders delivered to your door within 30 minutes, as Marks and Spencer has extended its online delivery service.

Twenty UK M&S stores have signed up to Deliveroo in city locations – and London’s Oxford Street is one of them. Add more than 100 BP garage M&S Food outlets to the list and Londoners can clean up on Honduran king prawns, Mojitos in a tin, gastro steak lasagne, Walnut Whips and bottles of bubbly. The range available to order includes 130 food and household items. And yes, Percy Pigs and Phizzy Pigtails are included. And Colin the Caterpillar cakes, if you’re in reach of one of the bigger branches.

M&S is also putting together special-offer delivery packs, from a ‘Movie Night’ option – ice cream, a snack and a treat for £10 – to a ‘Big Night In’ featuring nibbles and wine.

What’s the catch? Well, there’s a delivery charge of £4.50 on each order from one of the main stores and a minimum spend of £15. Splashing out on luxury food items at home just got even splashier.

