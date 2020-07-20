The bittersweet drink joins the retailer’s collection of 19 cocktails in a can

It’s not a British summer without dodgy tan lines, muddy festivals or drinking cocktails on a roof, terrace or patch of grass.

Knowing just that, M&S has launched its own version of the classic Aperol spritz cocktail: the Aperitivo Spritz. See what they did there?

The British take on the Italian apéritif is made using all-natural colours and flavourings. A 250ml can retails at £2, with a 750ml bottle coming in at £5. Not too shabby for an 8 percent ABV tipple.

The bittersweet drink joins the retailer’s collection of 19 cocktails in a can, including Mojito (we’re looking at you, Diane Abbott) and the infamous Passion Fruit Martini. Last year, the drink was re-branded following a customer complaint that the name ‘Porn Star Martini’ would ‘open the floodgates’ to more explicit-titled beverages.

If the British pub favourite isn’t to your liking, the supermarket has also released cherry, peach and vermouth spritz flavours.

So, head down to your local and stock up on the orange stuff. We hear there’s a heatwave brewing.

