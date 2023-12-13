London
Madness, performing live
Photograph: DFP Photographic / Shutterstock.com

Madness at London’s O2 Arena: timings and everything you need to know

The legendary new wave and 2 tone group is in town for a massive gig this week

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Time to dust off yer pork pie hat and iron those straight-cut trousers: 2 tone and new wave legends Madness are in town for a massive gig this week. Suggs and co.’s ‘C’est La Vie’ tour stops by the O2 Arena in Greenwich, with support from the Lightning Seeds. 

Expect to hear plenty of Madness’ greatest hits like ‘House of Fun’ and ‘Our House’, alongside cuts from new album ‘Theatre of the Absurd Presents C’est La Vie’, which was released last month. Here’s everything you need to know about the show, from timings to ticket availability. 

When is Madness at London’s O2 Arena?  

The band is playing this very Friday, on December 15 2023.  

What time do doors open?

Doors open at 6:30pm. 

What time will the band come on stage?  

The band hasn’t yet confirmed when they’ll take to the stage. However, from previous tour dates, we’d expect them to come on between 8:45pm and 9:15pm. 

Who is supporting Madness?  

Support comes from pop group The Lightning Seeds, best known for hits like ‘Pure’, ‘The Life of Riley’ and, of course, legendary footie song ‘Three Lions’.  

Any news on the setlist?

This is what the band played at a gig earlier on the tour in Bournemouth, according to Setlist.fm

  1. Theatre of the Absurd
  2. The Prince
  3. Beginners 101
  4. My Girl
  5. Hour of Need
  6. NW5
  7. C’est La Vie
  8. Embarrassment
  9. Baby Burglar
  10. Grey Day
  11. Run For Your Life
  12. Shut Up
  13. Round We Go
  14. Bed and Breakfast Man
  15. The Law According to Dr. Kippah
  16. Wings of a Dove
  17. In My Street
  18. One Step Beyond (Prince Buster cover)
  19. House of Fun
  20. Baggy Trousers
  21. Our House
  22. It Must Be Love (Labi Siffre cover)
  23. Friday Night, Saturday Morning (The Specials cover)
  24. Madness (Prince Buster cover)
  25. Night Boat to Cairo 

Can you still get tickets to Madness at London’s O2 Arena? 

Not got a ticket yet? You’re in luck. Madness tickets are still available, starting from £39. Find tickets on the AXS website here.

