Madness at London’s O2 Arena: timings and everything you need to know

The legendary new wave and 2 tone group is in town for a massive gig this week

Time to dust off yer pork pie hat and iron those straight-cut trousers: 2 tone and new wave legends Madness are in town for a massive gig this week. Suggs and co.’s ‘C’est La Vie’ tour stops by the O2 Arena in Greenwich, with support from the Lightning Seeds.

Expect to hear plenty of Madness’ greatest hits like ‘House of Fun’ and ‘Our House’, alongside cuts from new album ‘Theatre of the Absurd Presents C’est La Vie’, which was released last month. Here’s everything you need to know about the show, from timings to ticket availability.

When is Madness at London’s O2 Arena?

The band is playing this very Friday, on December 15 2023.

What time do doors open?

Doors open at 6:30pm.

What time will the band come on stage?

The band hasn’t yet confirmed when they’ll take to the stage. However, from previous tour dates, we’d expect them to come on between 8:45pm and 9:15pm.

Who is supporting Madness?

Support comes from pop group The Lightning Seeds, best known for hits like ‘Pure’, ‘The Life of Riley’ and, of course, legendary footie song ‘Three Lions’.

Any news on the setlist?

This is what the band played at a gig earlier on the tour in Bournemouth, according to Setlist.fm.

Theatre of the Absurd The Prince Beginners 101 My Girl Hour of Need NW5 C’est La Vie Embarrassment Baby Burglar Grey Day Run For Your Life Shut Up Round We Go Bed and Breakfast Man The Law According to Dr. Kippah Wings of a Dove In My Street One Step Beyond (Prince Buster cover) House of Fun Baggy Trousers Our House It Must Be Love (Labi Siffre cover) Friday Night, Saturday Morning (The Specials cover) Madness (Prince Buster cover) Night Boat to Cairo

Can you still get tickets to Madness at London’s O2 Arena?

Not got a ticket yet? You’re in luck. Madness tickets are still available, starting from £39. Find tickets on the AXS website here.

