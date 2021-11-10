Vegetarian institution Mildreds is to open a new plant-based restaurant called Mallow in Borough Market and they’ve finally opened their doors to the public. For the past 25 years, Mildreds has built up a reputation for pioneering vegetarian cooking and its restaurants changed the game for meat-free eating in London.

Photograph: Mallow

Mallow is a one-off concept that’s an ‘extension of the market’, so expect something special and a slight departure from Mildreds’ usual cosy, no-bookings venues. The new all-day restaurant will offer a modern, relaxed dining style and atmosphere. Seasonal fruit and vegetables will be the star of the show and it will serve plant-based breakfasts, lunches and evening meals using ingredients sourced directly from Borough Market traders, as well as a variety of vegan wines, beers and cocktails. Hero dishes will include small plates of cauliflower chaat with coriander yoghurt and porcini truffle croquettes, leeks and aioli. Large plates will feature shiitake dashi, udon, mushroom sesame tempeh and daikon, banana blossom tacos with smashed peas, pistachio mole and pink grapefruit and a plum plant chicken burger.

Sustainability, seasonality, provenance and limiting waste will continue to be key to what the company will be doing.

Mallow, 1 Cathedral Street, SE1 9DE

