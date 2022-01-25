Londoners can slurp up some tasty, tasty udon for free

Marugame Udon! You remember Marugame Udon? The extremely popular Japanese restaurant that opened its first European venue last year? In Spitalfields? There you go.

The handmade udon specialist unleashed a second venue in North Greenwich soon after, and now, just five short months later, two more outlets are opening. One in St Christopher’s Place and one in Canary Wharf. The noodle invasion is real.

To celebrate the openings, on Thursday February 3, Marugame Udon will be giving away no fewer than 2022 bowls of noodles. You can choose between stuff like beef nikutama (udon with beef and caramelised onions in a dashi broth with a poached egg) or the trad classic kama age (just broth, noodles and dipping sauce). Turn up at one of the two new venues to claim your bowl.

The new Marugame Udon restaurants can be found at Upper Level, 2 Cabot Square, E14 4QT and 14-15 St Christopher's Place, W1U 1LT.

