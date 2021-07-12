London Fields' favourite Hill & Szrok is planning on opening a new spot in Newington Green this autumn, with a late September/early October launch date.

Eater reports that the new venture from the butchers (who are also a cookshop offering lunch and dins) also plans to incorporate a bar at some stage. The bar won’t just be any old bar either, according to owner Luca Mathiszig-Lee, it’ll be a tartare bar, with snacks, drinks and tartare for tea. Bliss.

Plans for the new location have been buzzing around since the pre-pandemic days. “People want to know more about what they’re eating and where it’s coming from,” Mathiszig-Lee told Eater of the reason for their booming popularity and the reason why they're opening up a fresh spot. Like the Broadway Market location, they’ll be stocking whole carcasses from small, independent producers – meaning a more ethical edge to your pigs’n’sheeps (and other assorted animals).

However, their new gaff will not be called Hill & Szrok, so keep your eyes on the sign hanging over the shopfront next to Newington Green fruit and veg shop, because that’s where it’ll be.

