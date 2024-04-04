Michael McIntyre at London’s O2 Arena: timings and everything you need to know

The British comedy giant’s ‘MACNIFICENT’ tour will grace the O2 for five nights this month

Whether you find him side-splittingly funny or you think his jokes never land, you gotta give Michael McIntyre some kudos for his absolutely stellar comedy career. He first cropped up as a guest on shows like Mock the Week and Live At The Apollo (I mean, which notable British comic didn’t?) but skyrocketed to fame throughout the late ’00s and was the high-grossing stand-up comedian in the world in 2012.

You’ve probably caught at least a glimpse of one of hMcIntyre’s shows on the telly – think Comedy Roadshow, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, and his latest venture, The Wheel. By now, he’s pretty comfortable headlining London’s O2 – after surpassing a record 28 shows at the arena back in 2018, he is now a holder of the keys to the venue alongside the likes of Prince, Take That and One Direction.

Michael McIntyre’s MACNIFICENT tour is in London for five shows over the next week or so. Here’s everything you need to know about the gigs.

When is Michael McIntyre at London’s O2 Arena?

These are the dates the comedian will be filling the arena:

Friday April 5

Saturday April 6

Friday April 12

Saturday April 13

Sunday April 14

He’s also got two performances on May 10 and 11 at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

What time will he come on stage?

McIntyre’s show should kick off at around 8pm, but as with all live performances, timings can be subject to change.

What time do doors open?

Doors open at the O2 at 6.30pm.

Are there any tickets left for Michael McIntyre MACNIFICENT tour at London’s O2?

There are, but only April 12 and 14 have any availability – and what they have is limited. Have a look at the Ticketmaster website here to see what can still be snapped up.

