Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Michelin star chef Simon Rogan is launching a five-course Uber Eats menu in London

Rogan runs the extremely fancy L'Enclume in the Lake District

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Food and Drink Editor, Time Out London
Simon Rogan Uber Eats menu
Photo: Eleonora Boscarelli
Advertising

Simon Rogan is the chef in charge of L’Enclume, one of the UKs handful of triple Michelin star restaurants. Hes also behind Londons very fancy chefs table Michelin star restaurant Aulis.

Youd imagine then, that he wouldnt have time to dabble with takeaway. But youd be wrong, as Rogan is releasing a special sustainable five-course menu on Uber Eats. For two days this month, hungry Londoners will be able to order a hefty meal from Rogan which starts with snacks of park house pudding glazed in birch sap, before a chicken offal doughnut, and radishes with lovage emulsion.

Theres also a salad with 51 ingredients – sourced from Rogans farm in Cartmel Valley near LEnclume – which includes bay shrimp custard with Morecambe Bay shrimp. The main event is heritage breed beef short rib with fermented cabbage, chanterelles and beef sauce featuring ramson (thats wild garlic to you and me) stems, pickled tapioca and ramson oil. 

And for pud? Aynsome sweet herbs, strawberry juice, compressed strawberries, marigold and cake before petit fours of pinecone flavoured chocolate and currant jelly with geranium sugar.

Rogan and team will be based in London to cook the menu on September 18-19. Itll cost £80 and night one will only be available to Uber One users. Theres also an optional two-glass wine pairing for £30. 

Speaking about the menu, Rogan commented: I’m delighted to be partnering with Uber Eats to shine a light on some of the very best produce we’re able to grow and source in this country, most of which I’m proud my team and I have produced on our very own Lake District farm. My cooking philosophy has always been influenced by the natural environment, while sustainability is at the forefront of everything we do.

The hottest new openings, the tastiest tips, the spiciest reviews: we’re serving it all on our London restaurants WhatsApp channel. Follow us now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.