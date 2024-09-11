Michelin star chef Simon Rogan is launching a five-course Uber Eats menu in London

Simon Rogan is the chef in charge of L’Enclume, one of the UK’s handful of triple Michelin star restaurants. He’s also behind London’s very fancy chef’s table Michelin star restaurant Aulis.

You’d imagine then, that he wouldn’t have time to dabble with takeaway. But you’d be wrong, as Rogan is releasing a special ‘sustainable’ five-course menu on Uber Eats. For two days this month, hungry Londoners will be able to order a hefty meal from Rogan which starts with snacks of park house pudding glazed in birch sap, before a chicken offal doughnut, and radishes with lovage emulsion.

There’s also a salad with 51 ingredients – sourced from Rogan’s farm in Cartmel Valley near L’Enclume – which includes bay shrimp custard with Morecambe Bay shrimp. The main event is heritage breed beef short rib with fermented cabbage, chanterelles and beef sauce featuring ramson (that’s wild garlic to you and me) stems, pickled tapioca and ramson oil.

And for pud? Aynsome sweet herbs, strawberry juice, compressed strawberries, marigold and cake before petit fours of p inecone flavoured chocolate and currant jelly with geranium sugar.

Rogan and team will be based in London to cook the menu on September 18-19. It’ll cost £80 and night one will only be available to Uber One users. There’s also an optional two-glass wine pairing for £30.

Speaking about the menu, Rogan commented: ‘I’m delighted to be partnering with Uber Eats to shine a light on some of the very best produce we’re able to grow and source in this country, most of which I’m proud my team and I have produced on our very own Lake District farm. My cooking philosophy has always been influenced by the natural environment, while sustainability is at the forefront of everything we do.’

