Michelin Star Awards 2024: the full list of London restaurants that won (and lost) stars

Fifteen restaurants in London have been awarded either their first or additional Michelin stars in the Michelin Great Britain & Ireland Guide 2024.

Among the winners at last night’s (February 5) ceremony in Manchester were west African restaurants Chishuru and Akoko, both of which can be found in Fitzrovia. Chishuru opened in its new location in autumn last year, after an initial run in Brixton. Founder and head chef Adejoké ‘Joké’ Bakare is the first black female Michelin-starred chef in the UK, and the second in the world.

Other newly minted Michelin star winners include Brat chef Tomos Parry’s Mountain in Soho, Yannick Alléno’s French fine dining spot Pavyllon in Mayfair and £420-a-head omakase restaurant Sushi Kanesaka in Mayfair, all of which also opened in 2023.

Brooklands by Claude Bosi at the newly opened Peninsula Hotel by Hyde Park Corner was also another 2023 opening to be honoured by Michelin, and received an impressive two stars.

The already-garlanded Gymkhana in Mayfair and Trivet in Southwark both received an extra star, bumping them up to two star status, while The Ledbury in Notting Hill received its third star.

A number of London restaurants were stripped off their Michelin stars, with Barrafina Dean Street in Soho, Leroy in Shoreditch, Hakkasan Hanway Place and Hakkasan Mayfair all losing their one star status. The iconic Le Gavroche, which had two stars, closed last month.

You can read Time Out’s full list of Michelin-starred restaurants in London here and find out more about new Michelin stars dished out across the UK here.

New one-star Michelin restaurants in London

Chishuru, Fitzrovia

Akoko, Fitzrovia

Humble Chicken, Soho

Mountain, Soho

Aulis, Soho

Pavyllon London, Mayfair

Sushi Kanesaka, Mayfair

Ormer, Mayfair

Dorian, Notting Hill

1890 by Gordon Ramsay at the Savoy Hotel, Strand

Humo, Mayfair

New two-star Michelin restaurants in London

Gymkhana, Mayfair

Brooklands at The Peninsula, Hyde Park

Trivet, Southwark

New three-star Michelin restaurants in London

The Ledbury, Notting Hill

