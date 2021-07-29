London
candy floss cloud ice cream
Photograph: Milk Train

Milk Train: the magical ice cream parlour with candyfloss clouds

Get to Covent Garden for some exceptionally sweet treats

Written by
Leonie Cooper
What's the best way to best spruce up your ice cream?

A Flake? A waffle cone? Some hundreds and thousands? Pah, those are nothing less than embarrassing when compared to the lengths Milk Train will go to in order to jazz up your dessert. These guys are pros at making ice cream not just a delicious snack, but an event

The Covent Garden ice cream parlour is known not just for its inventive soft serve flavours but also for its lavish candy floss clouds, which turn a simple scoop into a work of art, surrounding your sweet snack with a mega massive swirl of fluffy sugar. Want every one in the street to stop and stare at your with eyes full of wonder? Then you know what to do. 

Milk Train is currently celebrating summer with a tropical-themed interior make-over and special pina colada ice cream floats and tropical sundaes on their special seasonal menu as well as their eye-catching candy floss concoctions. You can also make your own unique ice cream and milkshakes blends at Milk Train by mixing together the likes of their dairy free Mango Sticky Rice flavour with Rose & Raspberry, Victoria Sponge Cake, Matcha Green Tea and loads more lovely scoops. 

Milk Train is open Tues-Sun from 1-8pm. Go on. Treat yourself. 

12 Tavistock Street, WC2E 7PH

