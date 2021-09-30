London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Yayoi Kusama
Photograph: © YAYOI KUSAMA

Missed out on Yayoi Kusama tickets again? Here's how to get one

Mind-bending, immersive art is within your reach again

Written by
Marcus Brown
Advertising

‘You are position number 50925 in the queue,’ is the message we received when trying to purchase tickets to the Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Rooms exhibition at the Tate this morning.

Hyped, is an understatement. Since it was the announced the exhibition has been booked up three months in advance. The 92-year-old Japanese contemporary artist is capable of drawing gargantuan crowds with her immersive polka-dot repetition, paintings, sculptures and photographs. Kusama's latest installation utilises mirrors to create a boundless universe of rotating crystal chandeliers - but you probably didn't need us to tell you that. It’s impossible to open Instagram without seeing photographs of the exhibit plastered all over your mates story.

So how does one actually go about getting tickets? The Tate announced this morning that they would be releasing more tickets to the Infinity Rooms exhibtion. ‘To give everyone a chance to visit, we are releasing tickets in batches’ said the Tate in their post, which inevitably didn't stop disgruntled Kusama enthusiasts sounding off in the comments. Rest assured the Tate have confirmed ‘the exhibition will run until June 2022 and we will release more tickets in December 2021’.

Pro tip: besides queuing up with the hordes of punters, you can also try calling up the ticket desk on the day, in the hopes that someone has cancelled their booking that day (as opposed to a future date). We've heard more than a few success stories of people securing tickets this way.

Apply for tickets, at 10am (which is when they open), here.

The best new theatre shows opening in London October 2021

An infinity room has opened inside that big hill in Marble Arch

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.