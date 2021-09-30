‘You are position number 50925 in the queue,’ is the message we received when trying to purchase tickets to the Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Rooms exhibition at the Tate this morning.

Hyped, is an understatement. Since it was the announced the exhibition has been booked up three months in advance. The 92-year-old Japanese contemporary artist is capable of drawing gargantuan crowds with her immersive polka-dot repetition, paintings, sculptures and photographs. Kusama's latest installation utilises mirrors to create a boundless universe of rotating crystal chandeliers - but you probably didn't need us to tell you that. It’s impossible to open Instagram without seeing photographs of the exhibit plastered all over your mates story.

So how does one actually go about getting tickets? The Tate announced this morning that they would be releasing more tickets to the Infinity Rooms exhibtion. ‘To give everyone a chance to visit, we are releasing tickets in batches’ said the Tate in their post, which inevitably didn't stop disgruntled Kusama enthusiasts sounding off in the comments. Rest assured the Tate have confirmed ‘the exhibition will run until June 2022 and we will release more tickets in December 2021’.

Pro tip: besides queuing up with the hordes of punters, you can also try calling up the ticket desk on the day, in the hopes that someone has cancelled their booking that day (as opposed to a future date). We've heard more than a few success stories of people securing tickets this way.

Apply for tickets, at 10am (which is when they open), here.

