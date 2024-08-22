Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Mondo Sando is opening a luncheonette and bar in southeast London

Camberwell is about to get even more delicious

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Food and Drink Editor, Time Out London
Cafe Mondo
Photo: Cafe Mondo
Advertising

Mondo Sando has been making special sandwiches at Camberwells Grove House Tavern for a while now, but the time has now come for the sammie connoisseurs to spread their wings.

Plans are now afoot for Cafe Mondo, Mondo Sando’s very own daytime sandwich joint and evening dive bar (with, of course, sandwiches). The plan is for the cafe to open this autumn, and the project is currently raising funds for the Peckham Road project via Kickstarter. It’s looking to raise £30,000 to help pay for toilets, a revamp of the garden, interior decor, kitchen bits and various other start-up costs. 

Co-founders Jack Macrae and Viggo Blegvadsay say: We want to give you a place to grab an amazing sarnie, make some bad decisions when the sun goes down, and do everything in between on the weekends. We’ve spent a long (LONG) time looking for a shop that fits the bill and we’ve finally got it in our sights - a fast-slingin’ sandwich joint in the day, a magic little dive with silly, always affordable drinks and plates at night.

This is our love letter to all the spots you’ve stumbled into in all your favourite stories: caffs, diners, luncheonettes, dive bars, brown cafes, that place you went on holiday with the really cold beer and the special chips! It’s all going to be distilled into Cafe Mondo and decorated with a load of beautiful tat.’

Which all sounds pretty reasonable, doesnt it?

The menu promises patty melts, latkes, schnitzel and BLTs, as well as cocktails and karaoke. And worry not – you will still be able to score their sarnies at the Grove House Tavern. 

Cafe Mondo will launch at 42 Peckham Rd, SE5 8PX, later this year.

Did you see that Rick Stein is opening his first ever central London restaurant?

Plus: New York’s legendary 7th Street Burger joint is coming to London.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.