Mondo Sando is opening a luncheonette and bar in southeast London

Mondo Sando has been making special sandwiches at Camberwell’s Grove House Tavern for a while now, but the time has now come for the sammie connoisseurs to spread their wings.

Plans are now afoot for Cafe Mondo, Mondo Sando’s very own daytime sandwich joint and evening dive bar (with, of course, sandwiches). The plan is for the cafe to open this autumn, and the project is currently raising funds for the Peckham Road project via Kickstarter. It’s looking to raise £30,000 to help pay for toilets, a revamp of the garden, interior decor, kitchen bits and various other start-up costs.

Co-founders Jack Macrae and Viggo Blegvadsay say: ‘We want to give you a place to grab an amazing sarnie, make some bad decisions when the sun goes down, and do everything in between on the weekends. We’ve spent a long (LONG) time looking for a shop that fits the bill and we’ve finally got it in our sights - a fast-slingin’ sandwich joint in the day, a magic little dive with silly, always affordable drinks and plates at night.

‘This is our love letter to all the spots you’ve stumbled into in all your favourite stories: caffs, diners, luncheonettes, dive bars, brown cafes, that place you went on holiday with the really cold beer and the special chips! It’s all going to be distilled into Cafe Mondo and decorated with a load of beautiful tat.’

Which all sounds pretty reasonable, doesn’t it?

The menu promises patty melts, latkes, schnitzel and BLTs, as well as cocktails and karaoke. And worry not – you will still be able to score their sarnies at the Grove House Tavern.

Cafe Mondo will launch at 42 Peckham Rd, SE5 8PX, later this year.

