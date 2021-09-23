This is definitely a roast with the most

From October 3, on the first Sunday of each month until the end of the year, Mr Ji will be shaking things up with its take on the traditional Sunday roast. The menu will be developed by duo Ana Gonçalves and Zijun Meng, best known as the founders of Ta Ta Eatery and Tou, so it’ll be in very good hands.

Take a seat at one of the canteen-style tables and start with a grapefruit hawthorn spritz before moving on to a huge platter of a Cantonese-style roast duck with an umami dip, crispy roast pork belly with sweet mustard, Taiwanese sausage with garlic mayo and Mr Ji’s signature soy-poached chicken with ginger and spring onion dipping sauce.

Jessica Wang

But what’s a Sunday roast without all the trimmings? To accompany all the meat will be unlimited lettuce cups with shiso, unlimited jasmine rice with salted duck egg, and spring onion and pickles. And if you’re hungry for more, you can order additional snacks and sides, including dou gan (pressed tofu), chilli and spring onion salad and a choi sum, wood ear mushroom and sesame salad. Some Mr Ji staple snacks are on offer too, such as prawn ‘in’ toast, 24k kimchi and double-cooked daikon cake with shiitake and garlic soy paste.

Tickets for the Sunday roast cost £67.50 for two people, including a welcome cocktail. Get booking via Resy.

72 Old Compton St, London W1D 4UN.

