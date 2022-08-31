Nando’s has released a heat-reactive clothing collection

Ever wanted to rep your favourite Portuguese chicken chain with your clothes? We know Nando’s has some diehard fans, and for those of you who can’t go a week without a hit of Extra Hot Peri-Peri, the restaurant is dropping a new line of merch so you can show your love with a fresh bucket hat or hoody.

Taking fire fit to the next level, these clothes change colour when they react to heat. The ‘Extra Hot’ capsule collection is a limited edition of garms and accessories created using thermochromic technology, meaning that your Nando’s tee will develop into a colour that’s unique to your body temperature.

The unisex range is made up of five items including T-shirts, jumpers, bucket hats and socks in a variety of colourways inspired by Nando’s different heat levels. We’ve got our eyes on the Lemon & Herb bucket hat.

The chicken chain worked TikTok and YouTube stars to launch the new collection. The Extra Hot Drop Lookbook features Niko B, comedian Jack Joseph, Sidemen’s Tobi (aka TBJZL), model Madeline Argy and radio presenter Tara Kumar styling the clothing.

The collection dropped online at 1pm today. Prices range from £15 to £50.

It’s spicy fashion, literally.

