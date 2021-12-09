London
Napoli Gang x Eggbreak
Photo: Napoli Gang and Eggbreak

Napoli Gang and Eggbreak have created a Christmas panettone

But there will only be 15 available each day

Written by
Margaret Dener
Panettone people, it's your time. A brand-new riff on the sweet bread has come to London, courtesy of Notting Hill brunch spot Eggbreak and OTT Italian delivery service Napoli Gang. Try the panettone n’ pear toast during your next trip to their restaurant, but be warned: there is no time to dilly-dally. This is an exclusive panettone, meaning there will only be 15 served a day. So if you are just really craving a pear dessert, there is no time to waste. 

This special is made with Napoli Gang’s chocolate-chip brioche panettone, which is allegedly from a recipe they created with the best pastry chef in the Campania region of Italy. It’s toasted and layered with poached pear compote and Nutella. Then the panettone is topped with even more compote, creamy mascarpone, toasted hazelnuts and homemade chocolate sauce.

The panettone will be available at Eggbreak and for order on Deliveroo until December 26. What spreads Christmas cheer more than limited edition menu items? Probably nothing.

Eggbreak, 30 Uxbridge St, W8 7TA

