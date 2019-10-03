Nas has opened a chicken and waffle restaurant in Fitzrovia

After Duck and Waffle’s success, it was only a matter of time before someone tried to get a slice of the action. What we weren’t expecting was for this someone to be Nas.

The US rapper has opened the all-American restaurant Sweet Chick in Fitzrovia. Its USP: chicken and waffles.

At the Brooklyn-esque diner, you can choose between a classic, bacon-cheddar, dried cherry, rosemary-mushroom, apple cinnamon or spiced pecan waffle. If you want to go full Nashville, milk jam is the way to go. While you’re at it, order some grits. They may taste like burnt porridge but we hear that's the true taste of southern cooking.

Biscuits and gravy, mac ‘n’ cheese, chicken wings and cornbread are also menu staples. While a doughnut ice-cream sandwich is there to separate the true foodies from the Insta-grid gang.

This isn’t the musician’s first rodeo either. Since joining forces with bartender John Seymour in 2015, the duo has opened a branch in Nas’ home borough of Queens and amassed an impressive celebrity fanbase, including avocado poster girl Cameron Diaz. Well, if it's good enough for C-Diaz...



