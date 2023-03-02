London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
New bus stop Countdown board by TfL
Photograph: Transport for London

New digital displays are being trialled at London bus stops

The number 63 route is the first to get brand-new panels featuring maps, seat availability and more

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

In the grand scheme of things, London’s bus network ain’t too bad. Sure, buses can get a bit busy and be a bit, erm, flexible with timetables, but with most arriving every ten minutes or so and many bus stops having one of those handy electronic timetables, catching a bus in the capital is – usually – a pretty faff-free way of getting around.

But soon London’s bus network might get a whole load fancier. Transport for London has announced some swish new digital countdown boards at bus stops that’ll give commuters to-the-minute updates on bus arrivals.

The new Countdown boards (which look a bit like huge Kindles stuck to bus stops) have already been installed in parts of the 63 route, which runs between King’s Cross and Honor Oak. (The same route last year saw the introduction of buses with skylights and phone holders.)  Now, more than 300 of the boards are set to be installed by the end of the year across every borough of London. 

The boards won’t just have fancy displays. They’ll also be able to show you where the bus is on a map and how many free seats each bus has, as well as having better facilities for blind passengers. It’s all part of wider attempts from TfL to make bus travel more appealing and inclusive. Here are a few pictures of the new bus stop features. 

New bus stop Countdown board by TfL
Photograph: Transport for London
New bus stop Countdown board by TfL
Photograph: Transport for London
New bus stop Countdown board by TfL
Photograph: Transport for London

Which all sounds pretty good, right? Now, when you’re waiting for a much-delayed and overcrowded bus in the heights of rush hour, you’ll know exactly how far away it is – and exactly how unlikely you are to get a seat.

Did you see that an F1 track is being built under Tottenham Hotspur stadium?

Plus: Charles Dickens’s Regent’s Park townhouse is for sale.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!