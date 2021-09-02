Gunpowder

With sites already in Spitalfields and Tower Bridge, Gunpowder’s Indian family-style cooking is now finally coming to central London. Husband-and-wife duo Harneet Baweja and Devina Seth will open the Soho branch on October 15 bringing with them new recipes like whole mackerel with raw mango chutney, and lobster with rice pancakes as well as Gunpowder signature dishes Kashmiri lamb chops, spicy venison and vermicelli doughnut, and Karwari soft-shell crab. We are so extremely ready.

20 Greek St, W1D 4EF.

L’Epicerie

Ever wanted to hang out in the kitchens at Claridge’s? Well now’s your chance. L’Epicerie is the swanky hotel’s brand new spot for intimate feasts and chef’s table-style splendour. This is high-end stuff, though – private dining menus start at £150 per person, with a more interactive experience (masterclasses, wine-drenched dinners etc) beginning at £350 as executive chef Martyn Nail leads the super-slick show.

​​Brook St, W1K 4HR.

BiBi

Chet Sharma’s debut restaurant had us at Sharmaji’s Lahori Chicken, which comes served with a cashew-and-yoghurt-whey sauce as well as a big ‘yummy’ noise from anyone who puts it in their mouth, we imagine. Inspired by his travels around India – and named in tribute to his grandmothers, who cooked the food that made him want to open BiBi – the wide-reaching menu boasts traditional Indian flavours, locally sourced ingredients and cocktails that we would very happily drink endlessly, like the Rose Spritz with gin and Gujarat rose kombucha.

42 North Audley St, W1K 6ZR.

