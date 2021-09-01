Known across town for its doughy delicacies, Bread Ahead has been slinging chunky carbs since 2013, when it opened its first stand at Borough Market. Eight years down the line, and with a Soho outpost too, it’s stepping things up quite significantly with a café in the historic grounds of Southwark Cathedral.

Open seven days a week from 8.30am to 6pm, the new venture will start on September 6 and be around for the next six months for seasonal brekkies, lunches and all-day snacking. Think signature bacon sandwiches, as well as poached eggs and smashed avocado on freshly baked sourdough alongside just-out-the-oven patisserie, salads, soups and light sarnies using ingredients from fellow Borough Market traders. Of course the legendary Bread Ahead doughnuts will be on sale too, plus coffee from Notes roasters, wines and beers to wash it all down with. Praise be!

The dining room will have space for 60 people, with room for a further 60 in the lush outdoor courtyard. ‘We’re absolutely delighted to be opening up a new space at the Southwark Cathedral, just a stone’s throw from our beloved Borough Market,’ said Matthew Jones, founder of Bread Ahead. ‘The residency will see us showcase all your Bread Ahead favourites alongside a list of new menu items. We can’t wait to welcome you all!’

The Dean of Southwark, the Very Reverend Andrew Nunn, is also hyped about the café. ‘We are looking forward to working even more closely with these amazing bakers who have been such supportive friends already with our annual Lammas Day service and their participation in so many community events,’ he said. Get ready for some seriously spiritual snacking.

Southwark Cathedral, SE1 9DA

These are the best outdoor restaurants in London, we promise you.

And some cheap eats, oh yes.