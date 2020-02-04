No money for the movies? Here are 3 free film screenings in London this week

Deeper into Movies: ‘The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou’

What do you get when you combine the droll writing of Noah Baumbach with the colourful direction of Wes Anderson? An underwater quirkfest starring a deadpan Bill Murray in a little red beanie hat. Peckham Levels. Peckham Rye Overground. Tue Feb 4.

Freedom Free Films: ‘One Sings, the Other Doesn’t’

Prefer reading to film-watching? Compromise. Catch Agnès Varda’s feminist musical about the friendship between two women living in 1970s Paris, while sitting in a room full of books. You can grab a new read for the tube ride home, too. Freedom Bookshop. Tube: Aldgate East. Sun Feb 9.

House of Vans Cinema: Romcoms

Lapsed skaters can relive the awkward movie dates of their youth by watching old romcoms in a 100-seater cinema that has an underground skating bowl next door. Dig out your Stüssy hoodie for screenings of ‘You’ve Got Mail’, ‘Before Sunrise’ and ‘Notting Hill’. House of Vans. Tube: Waterloo. Various dates from Thu Feb 6-Mar 1.

