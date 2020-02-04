Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right No money for the movies? Here are 3 free film screenings in London this week
News / Events & Festivals

No money for the movies? Here are 3 free film screenings in London this week

By Angela Hui Posted: Tuesday February 4 2020, 3:55pm

No money for the movies? Here are 3 free film screenings in London this week

Deeper into Movies: ‘The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou’

What do you get when you combine the droll writing of Noah Baumbach with the colourful direction of Wes Anderson? An underwater quirkfest starring a deadpan Bill Murray in a little red beanie hat. Peckham Levels. Peckham Rye Overground. Tue Feb 4.

Freedom Free Films: ‘One Sings, the Other Doesn’t’

Prefer reading to film-watching? Compromise. Catch Agnès Varda’s feminist musical about the friendship between two women living in 1970s Paris, while sitting in a room full of books. You can grab a new read for the tube ride home, too. Freedom Bookshop. Tube: Aldgate East. Sun Feb 9.

House of Vans Cinema: Romcoms

Lapsed skaters can relive the awkward movie dates of their youth by watching old romcoms in a 100-seater cinema that has an underground skating bowl next door. Dig out your Stüssy hoodie for screenings of ‘You’ve Got Mail’, ‘Before Sunrise’ and ‘Notting Hill’. House of Vans. Tube: Waterloo. Various dates from Thu Feb 6-Mar 1. 

Find more movie nights in London, right here

Looking for all things free this week? We’ve got that covered too

 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Angela Hui 46 Posts

Angela Hui has been with Time Out London since 2018, and is a freelance content manager and writer on the events team.

She mainly writes about food, diaspora, identity, race and travel. Aside from Time Out, she's written for Buzzfeed, British Airways, Eater, The Independent, i-D, Vice MUNCHIES, Refinery29, South China Morning Post, Virgin Atlantic, and more. She once cried at the sight of a Chow Chow and really, really likes crisps.

Reach her at freelance.events@timeout.com or connect with her on social. Twitter: @Angela_Hui Instagram: @Angelahuii

Latest news

    More news