Noble Rot has opened a wine shop, Shrine to the Vine

The folk from Noble Rot – that super suave food and drink magazine – have done it again. Following the success of their restaurant openings in Bloomsbury and, more recently, Soho, they’ve now surprised us with a new project: Shrine to the Vine.

What’s the deal with this one? It’s a shop and delivery service on a mission to celebrate the best of wine culture. That means stocking a diverse range of bottles, from under-the-radar natural cuvées and leftfield options to mature classics from France, Italy, Spain and everywhere else.

Shrine to the Vine is on Lamb’s Conduit Street, just down the road from the original restaurant, and is easy to spot from its quirky graphic-design exterior by Jose Miguel Mendez – the same artist who illustrated the label of Noble Rot’s popular house wine, Chin Chin.

Shrine to the Vine. 48 Lamb’s Conduit St, WC1N 3LH.

