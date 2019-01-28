North London is getting a hip wine bar from the Three Sheets team

Not content with operating three London cocktail bars that are the toast of the town, the brothers behind Three Sheets, Bar Three and Little Mercies are about to branch out into the world of wine. Max and Noel Venning are set to launch Top Cuvée in February, a Highbury wine bar and bistro.

Said to be inspired by Paris’ cosy, wine-led bistros, Top Cuvée is a 45-seater bar dishing up small plates put together by former Harwood Arms and Naughty Piglets chef Dan Miller. The list of natural wines by the glass will change daily and will also be available to take away by the bottle, the bar doubling as a ‘high-end off-licence’ along Blackstock Road. Of course, there will also be a range of cocktails for punters to sample.

Both Bar Three and Little Mercies scooped up 5-star reviews from Time Out. Although it’s the team’s first foray into the world of wine, we have grape expectations for Top Cuvée.

Top Cuvée is launching in February at 177a-177b Blackstock Road, N5 2LL.

Find more awesome places for plonk in our list of London’s best wine bars.

Get more boozy news delivered to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.