Notting Hill Carnival’s famous soundsystem is hosting a virtual party this weekend

In desperate need of good vibes? Do not fear. Some of Notting Hill Carnival’s top names are bringing the music and atmosphere of the massive August bank holiday party to this weekend.

The street party’s biggest soundsystem, Rampage (normally found on the corner of Colville Terrace and Colville Square), will be teaming up with mas band Socaholic for a free interactive carnival: three hours of dancehall, soca, reggae and afrobeat, plus special guest appearances.

Costumes, drinking and dancing are heavily encouraged (in fact, there’s a prize being offered for the most creative looks). As is donating to Brixton Soup Kitchen & Support Centre, which is helping vulnerable people in the area during lockdown.

The event is running from 6pm on Saturday (May 9) and there are two ways to get involved. Join the Zoom party for the fully interactive experience. (There’s limited space, so sign up speedily.) Or watch the livestream on VP Records’ YouTube channel.

Most popular on Time Out

- Plans to ease London’s lockdown are set to be delivered this week

- Theatres will stay closed until 2021, says ‘Les Mis’ producer

- The National Theatre is streaming a free play every Thursday

- These local London garden centres will deliver plants to your door

- McDonald’s is reopening 15 restaurants – and four of them are in London

Share the story