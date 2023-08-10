London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Converted chapel for sale in north London
Photograph: Petermans / Zoopla

Now on the market: a dazzling and elegant converted chapel in north London

Blessed be the home

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Would you live in a converted chapel? Because this renovated church in north-west London could be yours for a mere £2.95 million. And if that’s not quite in your price range, it’s still a sight to be admired. It’s what God would have wanted, after all. 

Up for sale in Mill Hill, on the western side of north London, this celestial three-bedroom detached house has maintained many of its original church features. Those include huge stained glass windows and high ceilings, though the property listing also describes a ‘magnificent entrance’ with its original chapel doors.

Across the 2,772 square-foot space are three bedrooms (including a grand master suite), three bathrooms, a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen and communal garden. The best room in the house is quite possibly the dining room, which has floor-to-ceiling stained glass windows, vaulted ceilings and a cast iron chandelier. It’s not all old though, as the house also boasts a modern kitchen with an island unit and all the best appliances. 

The dining room of a converted chapel for sale in north London
Photograph: Petermans / Zoopla
The kitchen of a converted chapel for sale in north London
Photograph: Petermans / Zoopla

‘This unique home offers a blend of historical charm, convenience and modern amenities. Step inside and be captivated by the rich history of this former chapel, with its remarkable stained glass windows and remarkable arched doorways featuring custom-crafted wooden doors,’ the listing, managed by Petermans estate agents, writes. Adding it is ‘sure to impress all your future guests’. 

It's no Westminster Abbey, but it'll do. Find out more on the official listing here

It’s official: the UK’s best park is in London.

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the first episode with Bimini in Bankside

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.