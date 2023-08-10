Now on the market: a dazzling and elegant converted chapel in north London

Would you live in a converted chapel? Because this renovated church in north-west London could be yours for a mere £2.95 million. And if that’s not quite in your price range, it’s still a sight to be admired. It’s what God would have wanted, after all.

Up for sale in Mill Hill, on the western side of north London, this celestial three-bedroom detached house has maintained many of its original church features. Those include huge stained glass windows and high ceilings, though the property listing also describes a ‘magnificent entrance’ with its original chapel doors.

Across the 2,772 square-foot space are three bedrooms (including a grand master suite), three bathrooms, a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen and communal garden. The best room in the house is quite possibly the dining room, which has floor-to-ceiling stained glass windows, vaulted ceilings and a cast iron chandelier. It’s not all old though, as the house also boasts a modern kitchen with an island unit and all the best appliances.

‘This unique home offers a blend of historical charm, convenience and modern amenities. Step inside and be captivated by the rich history of this former chapel, with its remarkable stained glass windows and remarkable arched doorways featuring custom-crafted wooden doors,’ the listing, managed by Petermans estate agents, writes. Adding it is ‘sure to impress all your future guests’.

It's no Westminster Abbey, but it'll do. Find out more on the official listing here.

