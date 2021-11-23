NYE at Brixton Academy looks excellent

If you’ve not started to think about your new year's eve plans yet, you need to seriously get your shit together (it’s only 38 days away, folks!). Stuck for ideas? We’ve just heard about this belter of a party at the O2 Academy Brixton, promising all sorts of house, disco, and loving.

The line-up really is something. We’ve got all-star house DJ The Blessed Madonna – known for her uplifting, energised sets, she’s remixed everyone from The Chemical Brothers to Dua Lipa and founded the banging We Still Believe record label. She’ll be joined by feel good spinner Hunee, set to bring some disco rarities to the evening, as well as exciting up-and-coming London producer, TSHA. Grammy-nominated artist Jayda G will bring some stellar, groove-fuelled selections to the dance floor, joined by Alma Negra, B.Love, Felon5 and Delasflores. Oh, and there's still way more acts to come – so keep an eye out.

The event is organised by promoters LWE, who’ll be bringing out the big guns for production to make the most of the colossal art deco venue. It's also running all the way to 5am, so you can keep your body moving into the early hours of 2022. What a way to start the year.

Love Unlimited NYE takes place on December 31, 21:00-05:00, at O2 Academy Brixton, SW9 9SL. Remaining tickets start at £35 and are available to purchase here.

