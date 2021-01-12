LondonChange city
Brat restaurant pop up at Climpson’s Arch in Hackney
Photograph: Climpson’s Arch

One of London’s best food pop-ups is going permanent

Brat at Climpson’s Arch isn’t going anywhere

By Joe Mackertich
What's rarer than good news right now? That's right, good restaurant news! Brace yourself: Brat at Climpson's Arch, previously just a residency, is going to become a permanent fixture this year. Fantastic tidings for anyone who enjoys that exquisite mix of food and vibe.

In case you aren't aware, Brat is a restaurant in Shoreditch run by ‘Britain's hottest chef’ Tomos Parry. Last year he set up a temporary sister site at Climpson's Arch in London Fields and had the residency extended all throughout winter. Because it was really good. And now, Parry has revealed the excellent news about it going permanent on his Instagram.

We visited not too long ago, immediately added it to our directory of outdoor eating spots, and breathlessly declared it ‘a joy for all seasons’. The food is all seasonal and hyper-fresh, taken straight from the fields of Cambridge and Cornwall, and cooked up in front of you on a big barbecue counter. Very much something to look forward to when all the good stuff starts opening up again. Which will be soon.

Keep an eye on Brat news and bookmark for future bookings here.

London's top chefs reveal the best stuff they ate in 2020.

Our up-to-date list of the best DIY meal kits to order from restaurants. 

