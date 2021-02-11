One of London’s best Indians has a new biryani delivery service

Piping hot rice, fragrant spices and crusty pastry: the precise formula to combat this cold snap. And exactly what you can expect from new delivery service Empire Biryani. Take that, Beast from the East!

Launching today (Thursday February 11), Empire Biryani promises London-wide delivery on traditional biryani dishes that are 36 hours in the making and come fresh from the kitchen of London’s top Indian restaurant Gunpowder (which has branches in Spitalfields and Tower Bridge). The service will centre around Northern Indian dum biryani, with rice and meat steam-cooked on a low heat before being topped with a shortcrust pastry lid. Punters can pick from one made with lamb shank or a very impressive veggie alt filled with shahi mushroom.

That’s not all. There are sides, too! (But they don’t come with pastry on top. You’ve been warned.) You can add the likes of paneer butter masala, aloo gobi, beef boti kebab or Hyderabadi egg curry to your order to really up the ‘winter warmer’ factor.

There’s the option of a biryani for one, for two, or to share between four. And you can either have it delivered hot and fresh out the kitchen (via Deliveroo) or as part of a finish-at-home meal kit – where all you have to do is bung it in the oven until that lid turns golden brown. Lockdown just got spicy.

Find out more about Empire Biryani and order in the goods right here.

