If you’re a Tooting resident (or you just know Tooting), you’ll be familiar with Tooting Market. It’s home to a noodle bar, a Guyanese shop, fabric shops, a nail salon, hairdressers and more – and is arguably the heart of Tooting. But now, the market could potentially face saying bye to its evening trade, as it appeals against a planning condition which requires it to shut its Totterdown Street entrance at 8pm instead of 10.30pm.

Photograph: Shutterstock

Back in 2017, the market was supposed to close at 8pm, but according to market management the entrance has continued to stay open until 10.30pm. In 2021, the market fought to officially stay open until 10.30pm and operate under ‘controlled secure access’ until midnight so that traders would have more time to trade and lock up. But this didn’t go ahead out of fears that it would create too much noise for the neighbours and attract large crowds.

So what’s all the fuss about? Well, the Totterdown entrance is ‘critical’ for traders, says manager of the market, Baron Deschauer.

‘Unless we are able to stay open, we will lose the vast majority of our food traders because they rely on the evening trade to be able to stay open even during the day,’ he said.

‘They make their money during the evenings – especially Thursday, Friday, Saturday – and so if they don’t make the money then they can’t provide the services at noon because we really say you have to be open from noon or 11am onwards. Ultimately, the businesses will fail and the community will suffer by losing all these independent businesses.’

Ali Reed, who owns Candy Cane Lounge near the Totterdown entrance, called the entrance a ‘vital cut-through’ for customers. ‘Different people shop at different hours,’ she said.

The market is a well-loved community space, and the fight continues for the Totterdown entrance to stay open later. A ​​Change.org petition to save the market’s evening trade has been signed by more than 1,700 people, and it’s aiming for 2,500 signatures.

