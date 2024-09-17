Oxford Street just got a step closer to going completely car-free

Oxford Street is known the world over for being an exceptional retail therapy destination. But if there’s one thing that’ll put you off venturing into that part of town, it’s the unbearable crowds. As you slalom around selfies sticks and squeeze through hordes of shoppers, the walk from one end of the high street to another isn’t the easiest of tasks.

But now, in a move that could help spread out the crowds, Sadiq Khan has announced official, government backed plans to ban traffic from Oxford Street. Khan first made plans to pedestrianise the road back in 2017, but they were shot down in 2022. To enable him to now enforce the pedestrianisation of the road, Khan is set to be given new powers from the new Labour government.

RECOMMENDED: What’s going on with Oxford Street’s massive new Ikea store?

The proposal does have some opposition, though. Westminster Council blocked the previous plan over concerns about traffic having to be re-routed through quieter residential areas. It argues that direct bus access to the area is vital for shoppers and employees, particularly those who are disabled, elderly or on low income.

The council added that it already has a £90m development plan for the street for wider footways and reduced congestion, which is ready to go. You can find out more about Westminster Council’s plans on Time Out here.

Khan said about his pedestrianisation plans: ‘Oxford Street was once the jewel in the crown of Britain’s retail sector but there’s no doubt that it has suffered hugely over the last decade. Urgent action is needed to give the nation’s most famous high street a new lease of life.’

This is what a pedestrianised Oxford Street could look like, according to official plans from the Mayor of London.

Image: Mayor of London’s Office

Image: Mayor of London’s Office

Image: Mayor of London’s Office

Pretty swish, eh? There have been no dates confirmed in relation to the plans, and they still have to go through statutory consultation and get approval from the London Assembly. In other words, watch this space for further updates!

In more Oxford Street news: Waterstones is officially coming back to the street after 8 years away.

Plus: the 100 best shops in London.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.