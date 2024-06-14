P!nk London Summer Carnival: timings and everything you need to know

After going viral for her concerts full of high notes and aerial shenanigans, P!nk’s gigs have become a pretty hot ticket event. A night with P!nk isn’t just a singalong, it’s a multi-disciplinary performance, including music, dance and circus tricks. What’s not to love?

Now P!nk is bringing her beloved Summer Carnival to London for two massive nights at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With three different support acts and all the greatest hits, you really do get a lot of bang for your buck at this event.

Heading to P!nk’s Summer Carnival this weekend? Here’s everything you need to know to know enjoy the show(s).

When is P!nk playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

The singer will be soaring across the Spurs stadium for two nights, this Saturday and Sunday (June 15 and 16).

What time do doors open?

Doors will open at 5pm both days, with the first support act beginning very soon after, so make sure to arrive as early as possible.

What time will P!nk come on stage?

Stage times are different for Saturday and Sunday evening, due to Sunday’s curfew being half an hour earlier. On Saturday the songstress will take to the stage at 8:25pm, and at 7:55pm on Sunday.

Here’s the exact times for each day including the set times for the supports.

Saturday June 15

Doors: 5.00pm

KidCutUp: 5.30pm

Gayle: 6.15pm

The Script: 7.05pm

P!NK: 8.25pm

Curfew: 10.30pm

Sunday June 16

Doors: 5.00pm

KidCutUp: 5.00pm

Gayle: 5.45pm

The Script: 6.35pm

P!NK: 7.55pm

Curfew: 10.00pm

Who is supporting P!nk in London?

Three acts will be supporting P!nk this weekend. First, KidCutUp, an American DJ who has been touring with P!NK for a good few years now. After him Gayle, who rose to stardom after her song ‘abcdefu’ went viral on TikTok, gaining a whopping one billion streams on Spotify. Finally Irish band the Script, who recently announced their own UK arena tour for this November, will perform right before the main event.

Are there any tickets left?

Tickets are sold out, but there are usually a few being resold in the run up to concerts this big. Babysitters fall through, friend groups fall out, or maybe someone just needs some extra cash. Whatever the reason, you can have a look on Ticketmaster here and see if anyone is reselling your perfect ticket.

What is the setlist for P!nk's Carnival tour?

The Pennsylvanian singer has only done one show thus far in the UK, which was on June 11 in Cardiff, so there’s no way of confirming whether the setlist will stay the exact same. However, considering the amount of planning and choreography that goes into one of these shows, it’s unlikely it will change too much.

Here’s what P!nk's setlist was when she played Cardiff’s Principality Stadium:

Get the Party Started Raise Your Glass Who Knew Just Like a Pill Try What About Us Turbulence Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan cover) Just Give Me a Reason F**kin' Perfect Just Like Fire / Heartbreaker Please Don’t Leave Me Cover Me in Sunshine Don’t Let Me Get Me When I Get There I Am Here What's Up? (4 Non Blondes cover) Are You Gonna Fall? TRUSTFALL Blow Me (One Last Kiss) Never Gonna Not Dance Again So What

What’s the seating plan like?

The stadium have very helpfully created a bespoke seating chart specially for this event, complete with each section and which door to go through depending on where you’re sitting/standing. You can find it here.

What’s been said about the shows so far?

In a review of her Cardiff Summer Carnival show, Wales Online described it as a ‘high-octane, exciting and impressively gymnastic gig’ and that the show ‘oozes an appearance of relaxed class but you know every minute is planned to give everyone a bloody good time’.

