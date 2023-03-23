Part of the Thames Path has reopened after 20 years

The riverside path in the City of London has been blocked off to pedestrians since 2003

With spring upon us, it’s the season for meeting up with pals, oohing and aah-ing over cherry blossoms and bowling down the old Thames Path taking in the views on an invigorating hike (lasting about 15 minutes) before virtuously heading for brunch/waffles/cream tea.

Unfortunately, for the last 20 years, any plans to follow the river continuously in the City of London have been thwarted around the point where you spy the Millennium Bridge and, across the water, the Globe Theatre. The path has been gated off to prevent anti-social behaviour for two decades, leaving us disconnected from the river and having to head on to a busy road instead. Disappointing indeed.

Good news has reached us, however, of the reopening of this section of the path, after extensive refurbishment which means that all of the Thames Path within the City of London from Temple Gardens to Tower Bridge is now freely available to perambulate. The story from IanVisits explains why the path has been sealed off for so long and it’s well worth a read if you are interested in a bit of London history with your walk.

The grand opening yesterday of what is now officially ‘Globe View Walkway’ reveals that the route which is part of the ThamesPath National Trail through the City of London has some unexpected features, including a section where you can pass under some old warehouses – now converted to residential spaces – and see part of their structure, with one of the original iron columns revealed, painted a fetching heritage red as a feature.

Globe View Walkway opens up riverside route of #ThamesPath National Trail through the City of London with unusual features revealed beneath old warehouses. Thank you Brian Mooney campaigning for this for many years👏 @RiverThames @innerlondonramb @NationalTrails @NatTrailsUK https://t.co/b5rEKpz9Bb — Thames Path National Trail (@ThamesPathNT) March 23, 2023

Despite the route being under the buildings you are still able to take in the river via framed brick viewing areas courtesy of some clever design from Rivington Street Studio architects, who have also opened up the walkway and added lighting and reflector mirrors to ensure a safe passage.

So that’s the walk sorted, just need to find a suitable waffle house to round it off.

We’re giving away 100 tickets to the Sony World Photography Awards this year.

Finally, you can get a peek at the British Museum’s Domed Reading Room.