‘Pay It Forward’ and keep local London businesses in business

The scheme from the Mayor of London is aimed at independent venues and shops

Time Out’s Love Local campaign is all about securing a future for the venues across the city that make life in the capital worth living. The current crisis means that most, if not all, of our favourite pubs, theatres, galleries, independent shops and restaurants are facing unprecedented hardship. If you want them to survive, the time to act is now.

One way to get involved is to throw your support behind the Mayor of London’s Pay It Forward scheme. To put it in simple terms (our favourite kind), the programme offers free fundraising help to businesses which will enable them to guarantee trade by pre-selling vouchers, goods and services. We’ve seen with venues like The Clapham Grand, the Union Chapel and The Gun pub how effective an internet fundraising drive can be. Pay It Forward gives that power to smaller businesses who might otherwise not be able to reach enough people on their own.

Know a local business in need of a prompt cash injection? Nominate it to be included in the scheme. Want to find out which local venues could do with a bit of your hard-earned moolah? Search your postcode and get involved by pledging to support them.

Pay It Forward is one part of a bigger initiative that the Mayor is offering small businesses, including a £1 million investment into extending support over the next year. Time Out stands with the Mayor and we support all efforts to keep London’s struggling venues in the black at this time.

Love London? Love Local. (We just came up with that).

Find more details at www.payitforward.london.gov.uk.

