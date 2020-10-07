LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

British Summer Time
Photograph: Liam Daly

Pearl Jam are going to headline Hyde Park next summer

They’re still alive

By
Eddy Frankel
Advertising

Once upon a time you could lose yourself at a gig, but those days have felt long gone since this whole pandemic thing hit. You must have been thinking ‘what the fuck is this world running to!’ right? Well, have I got a little story for you? What you thought was a future devoid of live music is actually going to be a summer filled with music, because grunge icons Pearl Jam have announced that they’ll be doing two headlining shows for British Summer Time 2021 in Hyde Park next July.

Why go? Well, if Pearl Jam themselves aren’t enough of a draw, then maybe the fact that the legendary Pixies are the main support on the first night (July 9) will tempt you. Idles are second on the bill the next day. There are more bands to be announced though, so you might not be forced to endure what you can’t endure.

How great is it to know we might be able to go to gigs again soon? It’s just proof that someday yet we’ll begin our lives again.

Okay, we’ve crammed enough Pearl Jam lyrics into this, just get ready to buy some tickets when they’re launched on Saturday October 10.

Can’t wait until next summer? There’s live music on again at the Barbican.

And then support the industry by buying some records from one of London’s amazing independent record shops.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox,

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.