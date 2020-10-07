Pearl Jam are going to headline Hyde Park next summer

Once upon a time you could lose yourself at a gig, but those days have felt long gone since this whole pandemic thing hit. You must have been thinking ‘what the fuck is this world running to!’ right? Well, have I got a little story for you? What you thought was a future devoid of live music is actually going to be a summer filled with music, because grunge icons Pearl Jam have announced that they’ll be doing two headlining shows for British Summer Time 2021 in Hyde Park next July.

Why go? Well, if Pearl Jam themselves aren’t enough of a draw, then maybe the fact that the legendary Pixies are the main support on the first night (July 9) will tempt you. Idles are second on the bill the next day. There are more bands to be announced though, so you might not be forced to endure what you can’t endure.

How great is it to know we might be able to go to gigs again soon? It’s just proof that someday yet we’ll begin our lives again.

Okay, we’ve crammed enough Pearl Jam lyrics into this, just get ready to buy some tickets when they’re launched on Saturday October 10.

