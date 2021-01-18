Peckham restaurant Levan is doing a charity cookalong for Streetsmart

Become a so-called ’good cook’ and do a nice a thing for vulnerable Londoners ALL AT THE SAME TIME

Why not come out the other side of this lockdown with the ability to cook a decadent restaurant-standard three-course meal? You never know when you might need to whip one up and, on Friday January 29, you can learn to do it while supporting a very good cause at the same time.

Peckham restaurant Levan is teaming up with Streetsmart to run a charity cookalong, raising money for homeless and vulnerable people affected by the pandemic. There are two ways to join in.

Either buy a meal kit, including all the ingredients you need to cook up a storm, and with £10 from its cost going towards Streetsmart. Or make a donation here to get access to the ingredient list. Then tune in to a broadcast on the night, where Chef Director Nicholas Balfe will be guiding you through prepping your meal and ‘entertaining expert’ Alexandra Dudley will be giving tips on table dressing (for the ultimate fancy experience).

On the menu? A chunky line-up of snacks – comte straws, onion brioche, smoked cod’s roe and ricotta with blood orange and radicchio – then a main of herb-crusted cod or hispi cabbage, with smoked butter sauce, sprouting broccoli and hasselback potatoes. The dessert? A tarte tatin, my friends.

There’s full details here. Go and teach yourself to make an impressive meal that you’ll be allowed to cook for friends outside your household in roughly two years time... probably.

