Pitta champions Pockets are a opening permanent shop in east London

We love Pockets – and, most importantly, you love Pockets – the east London food stall that specialises in heroic stuffed falafel pittas.

A previous Time Out Hype Dish due to their extreme deliciousness, Itamar Grinberg launched his falafel stall at London Fields’ Netil House in November 2020, but it closed down over the summer to prep for their first bricks-and-mortar base.

Finally going permanent after a long five month wait, they’ve set up shop just around the corner from their original stall on Mentmore Terrace and they open for business on Saturday December 16, from 11am-3pm. No doubt the mega queues that used to stretch around the stall will return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pockets (@pockets_uk)

The popular pittas are fully plant-based, so vegans the city over will rejoice to hear this excellent news.

‘We wanted to do a version of falafel that’s sexier and more fun,’ Itamar Grinberg told us. As well as falafel, the pockets are stuffed with battered and fried potatoes, fresh houmous, tahini, a herby green sauce, red zhug (a spicy chilli sauce) and amba, a pickled mango sauce – all of which are made in-house. There's also a cabbage slaw with sumac onions, tomato, cucumber and parsley.

Pockets, 367 Mentmore Terrace, London E8 3RT

