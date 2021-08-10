After a brief stint with a pop-up at Passo back in 2019, Netflix's Chef’s Table star Nancy Silverton is opening her first permanent site in the capital where she will be bringing Pizzeria Mozza over from LA to Treehouse Hotel London in Marylebone.

The LA chef is a big deal. Her pioneering restaurants Campanile and LaBrea Bakery helped shaped California cuisine and first popularised sourdough back in the '90s. Basically, she's the reason why we love artisan dusted loaves so much, folks. Since then she’s become a legend in her own lifetime, racking up countless awards, including a Michelin Star for Osteria Mozza on Melrose Avenue in LA. So, it's safe to say we're somewhat excited for her to throw down the dough and show us her pizza creations on this side of the pond.

Nancy Silverton

Like the LA original, the London outpost will dish out all the classics. Expect signature 'well-structured' crusts and local, seasonal toppings such as tomato, mozzarella di bufala, olives, anchovies and fried capers; clams, red onion, garlic and pecorino; and her take on pineapple pizza (sorry, purist Italians) using speck, pineapple, jalapeños, tomato and mozzarella.

Aside from pizzas, there'll be plenty of other delightful Italian-inspired side snacks and salads such as salt cod fritti, shrimp with melon and chilli lime vinaigrette, squash blossom fritti with ricotta, salamis and mozzarella. Look out for daily specials throughout the week like Meatless Mondays, Fish Fridays and her own brand of 'Nancy's Fancy' ice cream. The weekend brunch crowd will be pleased to know that delectable dishes like the torta rustica with bacon, potatoes, onions, thyme and fontina; brisket or oxtail hash al forno; and fried eggs with pork sausage, roast tomato and fried chickpeas will feature on the menu.

Drinks wise, there'll be a range of seasonal wines, organic and sustainable bottles, and classic Italian cocktails such as negroni and gin fizz.

Want a pizza the action? Now's your chance to be the first to try. Book yourself in for their soft launch during August 12-14 where hungry diners can get 25% off food at dinner.

Treehouse Hotel, 14-15 Langham Place, W1B 2QS

