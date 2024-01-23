Popeyes is opening two new London restaurants this week

When London’s first branch of beloved Louisiana fried chicken restaurant chain Popeyes opened in Stratford back in 2021, it was quite the event. The hype was so real, in fact, that Time Out even ran a ‘sneak peek’ piece, offering a tantalising first look at the restaurant’s chicken, sides and dips.

Since then, Popeyes has rapidly expanded throughout the UK. The fast food chain now has 38 locations nationwide – it’s set to nearly double that number with 30 more restaurants in the pipeline.

Some of those new Popeyes will be in London and, excitingly, two of them open within the next week.

A new Popeyes restaurant in Ilford, east London, has already opened. You can find it at 109 High Road (IG1 1DE). The second branch will be in Hammersmith and open next Monday, January 29 in Unit 26 of the Broadway Shopping Centre (W6 9YD).

And that isn’t all. The chain also plans to open a new branch this spring in Waterloo station. That one, which’ll be the first Popeyes at a UK travel hub, doesn’t yet have a confirmed opening date, so watch this space for updates.

You can find out more about all 30 new Popeyes stores here.

Did you see that London is officially one of Time Out’s best cities in the world right now?

Plus: two London coffee shops have been named the most popular in the world.