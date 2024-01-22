Two London coffee shops have been named the most popular in the world

For many of us Londoners, starting your day off right likely includes grabbing a coffee. And this city certainly ain’t short on coffee shops: whether you’re after a an extra-hot almond milk macchiato or a no-fuss Americano, London’s best caffeine spots have you sorted.

Everyone has a favourite coffee shop, but did you know that two of London’s cafés are among the most popular in the entire world? Well, they are – at least according to a new study. Analysis by gambling website Betway analysed TikTok views, online reviews and Instagram hashtags to rank the world’s ten most popular coffee shops, with two London spots making the cut.

First up, it’s Ozone Coffee Roasters which was ranked the fifth-most popular coffee shop on the planet. The brand has locations in London Fields and Shoreditch, and apparently boasts an impressive 2.6 million views on TikTok and 14,000 tags on Instagram.

As a B Corp Certified brand, Ozone takes pride in working directly with responsible coffee producers. 500Bel, a user on Tripadvisor, said that ‘I can honestly say this is the best brunch experience I’ve ever had in London’.

The other London coffee shop in the list was Feya, which claimed the tenth spot with more than 1.8 million TikTok views. Back in 2018, a Time Out review of Feya described it as ‘a pretty café with an eye on Instagram’. Pretty fitting for a cafe that ranked well in such a social media-heavy study, eh?

