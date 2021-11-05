What links the late chef Anthony Bourdain, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Kanye West and Beyoncé? No, it’s nothing to do with Nicki’s cousin’s mate in Trinidad with his supposedly swollen post-vaccine balls, but rather fast-food fandom. Specifically, they’ve all sung the praises of cult US fast-food chain Popeyes.

Founded in 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana, Popeyes does Southern-style food like fried chicken, cajun fries, mac ’n’ cheese, and biscuits and gravy, and does it all pretty damn well. Handily, soon you’ll no longer have to save your cravings for such snacks for trips to the US (which are legal again from November, yay!), because Popeyes is opening its very first UK location on November 20.

Taking over the former site of KFC in Westfield Stratford City (a chicken-based wrangle for supremacy if ever there was one), the debut London Popeyes will be the first of a whole load (like, 350) of UK outlets for the cult chain. The UK menu will have the same stuff as its stateside branches, so expect the signature classic or spicy chicken; tenders; gravy and biscuits; and the iconic fried chicken sandwich. But vegan fans rejoice, it’s also bringing something new: The Creole red bean sandwich. The new plant-based addition features a breaded and fried red bean patty, lettuce, tomato, a creamy ‘Creole’ sauce and served in a soft brioche bun. What’s more the entire menu will be Halal featuring no pork or alcohol.

Photograph: Popeyes Bone in Chicken 3 Piece Meal with Biscuits

‘It’s fantastic to be opening our first UK location, following the months of anticipation and buzz that the news of our arrival generated,’ said Tom Crowley, CEO of Popeyes UK. ‘Our vision for our UK launch is ambitious and bold, and we felt a shared sense of purpose with Westfield Stratford City when we were on the hunt for our first restaurant.’

Speaking about plans for future openings, he added: ‘All our locations will be carefully chosen, in communities that echo the Louisianan spirit synonymous with Popeyes. We’re looking forward to unveiling our next sites in due course, and revealing more about our expansion into new locations in 2022 and beyond.’

See you in the food court. Make ours a 1/4lb popcorn shrimp meal deal with extra mac ’n’ cheese.

