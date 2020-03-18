Pret is giving NHS workers free hot drinks and 50 percent off everything else

These are dark times, but even so, the coronavirus pandemic is bringing out the kindness in everyone. To help those on the frontline stay fresh, alert and fed, Pret a Manger has just announced that NHS workers will be given special discounts for the (un)foreseeable future.

From today (Wednesday March 18) onwards – with no specified end date – anyone who works for the NHS can pop into a Pret shop and collect free tea or coffee, and will also get 50 percent off everything else; from croissants to sandwiches, cookies to cakes.

The food chain made the announcement on its social channels today, thanking NHS staff and saying ‘we look forward to serving you’.

Following recent government guidelines of avoiding public gatherings to stop Covid-19 from spreading, Pret has also made the decision to operate the majority of its shops as takeaway only, with seating areas closed off.

In other random-acts-of-kindness news, the National Trust will be opening its parks and gardens for free, so that people who need fresh air and exercise (or just a reviving nature kick) during self-isolation can step out for a walk.

