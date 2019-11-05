Pret’s Christmas sandwiches are on sale from today

Baubles, tinsel and jolly old beardy blokes can officially do one, because there’s nothing that gets us in the festive mood quite like… sandwiches.

Thank goodness, then, that Pret has released their Christmas sandwich selection, with less than 50 sleeps to go until the big day.

From today the fast-food chain will be spreading Christmas joy as liberally as they spread their hummus, as they launch their range of yuletide favourites — along with a brand new addition.

The Christmas Lunch sandwich is back, ofc, with its free-range turkey slices, port and orange cranberry sauce, stuffing, mayo, spinach and crispy onions. But new for 2019 is a gluten-free version, with all the Christmas Lunch components hugged by slices of Pret’s gluten-free seeded bread.

Photograph: Pret

You can go vegan with the Very Merry Christmas Lunch, featuring grilled carrots, crispy onions, spinach, stuffing, and cranberry sauce.

Or get yer veggie on with Pret’s Veggie Christmas Lunch, filled with roasted butternut squash, rocket, pesto, yoghurt mayo, crispy onions and caramelised pecans - well documented as the one sandwich which makes the run-up to Christmas slightly less crappy for vegetarians.

Elsewhere in those fridges of bread-covered dreams you’ll find baguettes with brie, pistachios and cranberry; the Pret Christmas Baguette; and - the most Christmassy of all the fillings - lobster, with lemon and chilli mayo, cucumber and cos lettuce.

Pair that with a mince pie, gingerbread snowman biscuit, or Christmas tiffin bar and you’ve got yourself one helluva festive lunch. Just don’t spend all your Christmas prezzie funds on sandwiches again.

Feeling super festive? Check out our guide to Christmas in London.

It’s not just sandwiches that going all Christmassy. Here are all the Christmas light displays about to turn on in London.