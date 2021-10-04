She lived in the apartment when getting engaged to Prince Charles

Remember life before series four of Netflix’s semi-fictitious royal drama ‘The Crown’? We didn’t think and talk about the late Princess Diana that much back then. She was a fascinating historical figure, slowly receding into the mists of time. Cut to 2021 and, thanks to the afore-mentioned series, a tongue-in-cheek musical and a forthcoming film starring Kristen Stewart she’s very much re-captured the public’s imagination.

Diana’s Earl’s Court flat, which she moved into in the late 1970s, made an appearance in ‘The Crown’, showing us the carefree period of Lady Di’s life when she moved to London to live with three friends, Carolyn Bartholomew, Sophie Kimball and Philippa Coaker.

The three-bedroom Knightsbridge flat was bought for £50,000 and gifted to Diana by her parents on her 18th birthday, and was where she lived for two years prior to her engagement to Prince Charles in 1981. Estimates by Zoopla now value 60 Coleherne Court at around £2.41 million.

As part of a wider campaign to commemorate more women - at present 86% of London's blue plaques are dedicated to men - English Heritage is honouring Diana with a plaque outside the flat which became 'the most famous address in Britain'. She is being recognised for raising awareness of important societal issues such as homelessness, HIV/AIDS and mental health.

Diana will join five other notable women, including social reformer Caroline Norton, abolitionist, Ellen Craft and QC Helene Normaton QC, in being commemorated.

