Punk poet Patti Smith is taking over Piccadilly Circus

Punk pioneer and pivotal poet Patti Smith is the latest artist to take over the big screens in Piccadilly Circus for a month-long residency. Every day at 8.21pm (or 20:21, get it? It’s like a number pun. That’s a thing, honest) this January, the amazing rocker is doing a poetry reading. She’s already celebrated environmental activist and death metal icon Greta Thunberg’s birthday, and now she’s got a whole schedule of poetry going up on the big screen.



All you have to do is show up to Piccadilly Circus and watch, and go to this website if you want to listen along – or see it via a live stream instead.



It’s all part of Circa, a project conceived last year (2020, with the screenings taking place at 20:20 – see??) to give everyone’s eyes a break from the constant barrage of advertising in Piccadilly Circus with an intermittent barrage of art and culture instead, all for free, all outdoors. Previous artists have included Ai Weiwei and Eddie Peake. In a year when going to galleries has often been close to impossible, this project has been a welcome bit of virus-free art to lose yourself in.



