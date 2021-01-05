LondonChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
CIRCA, COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
CIRCA, COURTESY OF THE ARTIST

Punk poet Patti Smith is taking over Piccadilly Circus

P-p-p-pick up a Patti

By
Eddy Frankel
Advertising

Punk pioneer and pivotal poet Patti Smith is the latest artist to take over the big screens in Piccadilly Circus for a month-long residency. Every day at 8.21pm (or 20:21, get it? It’s like a number pun. That’s a thing, honest) this January, the amazing rocker is doing a poetry reading. She’s already celebrated environmental activist and death metal icon Greta Thunberg’s birthday, and now she’s got a whole schedule of poetry going up on the big screen.

All you have to do is show up to Piccadilly Circus and watch, and go to this website if you want to listen along – or see it via a live stream instead.

It’s all part of Circa, a project conceived last year (2020, with the screenings taking place at 20:20 – see??) to give everyone’s eyes a break from the constant barrage of advertising in Piccadilly Circus with an intermittent barrage of art and culture instead, all for free, all outdoors. Previous artists have included Ai Weiwei and Eddie Peake. In a year when going to galleries has often been close to impossible, this project has been a welcome bit of virus-free art to lose yourself in. 

Want more information about Circa? Click here.

Looking for more outdoor art? We’ve got you

Plus, this amazing light installation is still on display

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.