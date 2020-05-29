Rainbow benches have appeared by London’s landmarks in tribute to key workers

Artist Paul Insect gifted the colourful benches to the capital in tribute to key workers – although they’ve already been removed

Once the colourful symbol of LGBTQ+ pride, the rainbow has now become synonymous with pride for the UK’s NHS and key workers, too. We’ve seen it scribbled on posters and posted to windows, as well as in pavement drawings cast in chalk. But this latest rainbow tribute is pretty delightful.

Artist Paul Insect and Block London furniture have collaborated to create several multi-coloured benches to brighten up an empty London. Street-art figure Insect said yesterday (Wednesday May 28) that they’d spent the last few mornings ‘gifting’ benches to the city.

‘This is an artistic statement, but it also pays tribute to all the healthcare workers; the doctors, nurses and all the staff who work in hospitals, and to the everyday key workers who have kept the UK running; the shopkeepers; the bus, train and taxi drivers; the dustmen and women; our postal workers and delivery drivers,’ said Block London on its website. It added that it hoped the benches, placed next to some of London’s most prominent landmarks, would be used after lockdown for moments of reflection and remembrance.

Sadly, it seems a bench doesn’t last for life. Both Insect and Block London today reported on their Instagram accounts that the benches had been spotted being removed from their locations around town.

Time Out has contacted Potter’s Field Park for information pertaining to the removal of the colourful bench collaboration, as pictured on social media above.

For now, though, enjoy images taken of the benches in situ next to London’s landmarks.

