Rejoice! The Coach and Horses’ Soho singalong is back

There are certain things about the pubs and bars of Soho that make them so very special, from the unalloyed indulgence of a bottle of Cidre Breton at The French House on a sunny spring afternoon to falling down the stairs at Trisha’s and then being denied entry but smiling anyway. And then there’s judging someone deeply on which branch of The Blue Posts they prefer (the correct choice is Berwick Street, of course). Yes, Soho is one of the finest places in London to drink.

Among our ultimate favourite Soho pub activities is the singalong at Norman’s Coach and Horses, a gathering of luvvies and locals who like to belt out show tunes and cockney anthems while brandishing a hefty dram of something or other. These guys will sing anything, from Mary Poppins’ ‘Let’s Go Fly A Kite’ to soul standards like ‘Build Me Up Buttercup’ and even the occasional ‘Wonderwall’. However, for the past 18 months the joyful sound of lightly inebriated show-offs had been silenced thanks to the dastardly pandemic.

But this weekend saw the fabulous return of talented ivory-ticklers Sing-a-Long-a-John and Mister Meredith and their faithful following, who sang like their lives depended on it around the piano of the Greek Street boozer – which, fascinatingly, is also the only pub in Soho to hold a nudist licence. However, please don’t just turn up there with your kit off, all nudity must be pre-arranged and consensual.

From this summer the singalongs at the Coach and Horses will take place monthly, on every first Saturday, making the next one August 7. All together now, ‘I'm getting married in the morning...’

29 Greek St, W1D 5DH.

