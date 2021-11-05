London
people in a crowd
Photograph: Peckham Levels

Rejoice: there’s a new live music venue inside Peckham Levels

Well Seasoned will be championing POC and queer sounds

Written by
Leonie Cooper
How do you feel about a new live music venue in south London? If you’re anything like us, you’ll feel extremely good about it, actually.

Situated on Level 5 of Peckham Levels, Well Seasoned is a 450-person space that plans to champion POC and queer music and initiatives as well as hosting regular collaborations with South London collectives across music and the arts. 

From the team behind The Jago as well as Passing Clouds (RIP) in Dalston, Well Seasoned also plans to host a recording studio with priority access for the local community and marginalised groups, which we also feel extremely good about.

Well Seasoned officially opens tomorrow (November 6) with a special night hosted by Felt Sound System with live sets from Kongo Dia Ntotila and Sokkyo as well as stints behind the decks from Noah Priddle, Ivicore, Mark Felt, Kaya M and Chris Tofu. Tickets can be grabbed here.

Keep an eye on Well Seasoned’s Instagram account for details of future shows. In the meantime, feel free to explore the rest of Peckham Levels at will, a deeply charming converted carpark in which you can find excellent street food like hyped 081 Pizzeria, Bando Belly’s fusion soul food, Boxwallah’s Delhi-inspired chilli cheese aloo tikki and butter chicken samosas and Ipanema Grill’s Brazilian BBQ. West African eats come courtesy of Plantain Kitchen, Green Choy does classic Korean and Beza Ethiopian is a vegan wonderland. V v buff. 

Peckham Levels, 95a Rye Lane, SE15 4ST.

These are the best music venues in London.

Adele is doing two huge London shows – not in Peckham though, soz.

