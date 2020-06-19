Rooftop cinema is returning to London in July

In the movies, rooftops are great places for enigmatic heavies and hitmen to keep pigeons, for Batman to dangle perps and John McClane to leap from, tied vaguely to a fire hose. IRL they’re also great spots to watch a movie under the stars. As the un-lockdown-ing of the city takes shape, a few rooftop cinemas will be back in action this summer, starting with Waterloo’s Bar Elba in early July.



It gets underway on July 7 with a screening of ‘La La Land’ – because hearing ‘City of Stars’ under the stars in an, um, city makes so much sense. Also on the programme are ‘Back to the Future’ (July 8), ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (July 12), ‘Dirty Dancing’ (July 14), ‘Black Panther’ (July 15), ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (July 19), ‘A Star Is Born’ (July 21), ‘Gremlins’ (July 22), ‘Sex and the City’ (July 26) and many others, showing on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays until the end of August.



All films will get underway at 8pm, with the rooftop doors opening at 7pm.



Social-distancing rules and hygiene measures will be in place – expect to be sanitised – and waiters will be delivering popcorn, hotdogs and retro sweets to your seat. Because they’re taking place in a bar, the screenings are rated 18, even if the movies aren’t.

There are three ticketing options available: standard, for £15, which includes a snack; premium, which comes with a snack and cocktail voucher and costs £21; and deluxe, which sees premium and raises it by an extra cocktail voucher (or two glasses of prosecco). That one comes in at £30. Book online at the official website.

Skylight rooftop bar is also back open next month.

More movies in the great outdoors? Check out this socially distanced outdoor cinema.

Share the story