Roti King
Photograph: Roti King

Roti King is opening a third London restaurant

The wildly popular Euston eatery is coming to Lower Marsh

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Every time we even think about grabbing a quick dinner at Euston’s legendary Roti King, we are met with a queue of mammoth proportions. So news that a brand new branch is opening has us giddy with excitement. 

Roti King 3.0 (which joins the Euston and Battersea branches) will launch December 1 at 97 Lower Marsh in Waterloo, bringing head chef and founder Sugen Gopal’s take on Malaysian roti canai to a new 50-cover restaurant. 

The menu will feature four different kinds of kari – chicken, mutton, dahl and fish – which come with two pieces of flaky roti, and there’ll also be stuffed roti murtabak, as well as rice dishes like beef rendang, nasi lemak, and noodle dishes such as char kuey teow and kari laksa on offer. And for pudding? Sweet roti of course! Filled either with coconut jam, condensed milk or banana.

The original branch of Roti King opened in 2014, following the first iteration of the restaurant at Bang Bang Oriental food hall in Colindale, and has long been a fixture of our Best Cheap Eats in London list. You can also find Sugen Gopal’s food at Gopal’s Corner in Market Halls Canary Wharf, Oxford Circus and Victoria. 

97 Lower Marsh, SE1 7AB

Did you see that London’s legendary Batman-themed restaurant just got an ‘iceberg lounge’?

Plus: Whyte Rushen is opening his first permanent restaurant in Hackney.

