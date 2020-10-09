When Sadler’s Wells announced earlier this year that it would be cancelling all scheduled performances up until January 2021, we pessimistically assumed that this meant there would be no performances happening at Sadler’s Wells until January 2021.

In fact, London’s home of dance was merely clearing the decks of its normally busy international schedule of work – which can’t happen for all sorts of grimly obvious reasons – and has now announced a brand-new, socially distanced season of dance.

If it’s not as busy as it usually is, Sadler’s will, nonetheless, be pretty damn buzzy from the middle of this month onwards. The main attraction is ‘An Evening with English National Ballet’ (November 19 to 21), which consists of five new works from Arielle Smith, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Russell Maliphant, Yuri Possokhov and Stina Quage beur.

Next up, Alexander Whitley’s high-tech show ‘Overflow’ (pictured) – with a soundtrack from London producer Rival Consoles – is the sole cancellation from earlier this year to be successfully rescheduled. It runs November 27 and 28.

After that, Breakin’ Convention hosts a mini hip-hop-dance festival with the magnificent name Social DisDancing (December 11 to 12), and the year is rounded off with Arthur Pita’s seasonal favourite ‘The Little Match Girl’ (December 17 to 27), which has played in the Linbury Studio for the last five years straight, and now makes the leap to the main house to accommodate a socially distanced audience.

Tickets go on sale on Thu Oct 15 here.

