Salt Bae’s Knightsbridge restaurant is absolutely coining it

He doesn’t care if you love him or hate him, Turkish meat maestro Salt Bae is laughing all the way to the bank. His Knightsbridge restaurant reportedly made £7 million in just four months.

Hold on to your hats. Surely the Nusr-Et Steakhouse can’t be making that much money, you cry. We’re about the break down the numbers. Famous for serving overdraft-busting gold-covered steaks, the London restaurant made more than £430,000 a week in its first quarter after opening in September 2021. In terms of profit, it raked in a whopping £2.3 million for the year ending December 31 2021, according to published accounts from Nusret UK Limited (the company that owns the Knightsbridge spot).

Nusret UK Limited revealed the figures in accounts published this week and said it had ‘performed higher than expected’. Nusret Gökçe, aka Salt Bae – probably the world’s most talked-about butcher, with more than 40m Instagram followers – does not actually own the chain of restaurants named after him, but is reported to have a (non-edible) stake in the profits.

But these wild figures might not seem so surprising considering that Nusr-Et’s most expensive golden steak was selling for £1,450. (It has since been reported that the gold-covered steaks are now off the menu.)

Salt Bae fans include Naomi Campbell, David Beckham, Snoop Dogg, Champagne Papi himself and even Leo, who have all been spotted at his restaurants. But despite his social media success and glam clientele, the restaurant has been scrutinised for its eye-watering prices and what it pays some of its staff: reportedly as little as £12 an hour.

Anyway, plenty of people must still be splashing the cash on slabs of meat. Enough of them to be raking in close to more than £400,000 a week, apparently. Yikes.

Nusr-Et Steakhouse, The Park Tower, Knightsbridge Hotel 101, SW1X 7RN.

